Could Timo Werner be on his way to Major League Soccer?

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports the New York Red Bulls have opened talks with sister club RB Leipzig over the transfer of the 29-year-old Germany forward.

Bogert notes that nothing is imminent, but all parties are working towards a deal.

A native of Stuttgart, Werner spent the past two seasons on loan at Tottenham Hotspur. He made 27 appearances across all competitions this past season, scoring once, and won the Europa League title.

Werner has made 162 Bundesliga appearances for Leipzig in six seasons across two stints where he's scored 89 goals.

A product of the Stuttgart academy, Werner made his senior debut for the club in 2013 and played three seasons before a move to Leipzig in 2016.

Werner also had a two-season stint with Chelsea from 2020 to 2022, winning the Champions League in 2021.

Internationally, Werner has been capped 57 times by Germany, but has not made an appearance since 2023. He appeared at both the 2018 World Cup and Euro 2020.

Should Werner make the move, he would be reunited with former Leipzig teammate Emil Forsberg.

The Red Bulls currently have an open Designated Player spot with Forsberg and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting occupying the other two.