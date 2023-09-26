It could be quite a while before Harvey Barnes returns to the Newcastle lineup.

Manager Eddie Howe says the foot injury the England winger incurred during the team's 8-0 thrashing of Sheffield United on Sunday is "substantial" and he could be out for "months rather than weeks."

Barnes, in his first season with the Magpies following a nearly £40 million move from Leicester City, was removed in just the 12th minute against the Blades. The 25-year-old Barnes has a goal in seven appearances for Toon this season.

Howe says the injury isn't a straightforward one.

"It's an injury to a part of the foot just below the toe," Howe said. "I think it's quite a substantial injury. I won't go too technical because I'm not qualified to do so, but yes, it's a very unusual injury."

Barnes himself seemed to realize the injury was significant, Howe says.

"He was down after the game because he knew it wasn't a normal injury where you feel a muscle and think that might be one or two weeks," the former Bournemouth boss said. "This was a slightly more complex issue."

Runners-up in last year's League Cup to Manchester United, Toon looks to plot a return to the final beginning on Wednesday when they host Premier League leaders Manchester City.