Newcastle is set to make its first big splash of the transfer window.

BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel reports the Magpies have agreed a fee of £55 million with Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga.

A deal for the 23-year-old Sweden winger could be finalized by week's end.

Elanga appeared in all 38 Premier League games for Forest last season, scoring six times and adding 11 assists.

A native of Malmo, Elanga is a product of the Manchester United academy. He made his senior debut for the club on May 11, 2021. Elanga made 39 appearances for United across three seasons before moving to the City Ground in a £15 million move in the summer of 2023.

In 74 league appearances for Forest over two seasons, Elanga has 11 goals and 20 assists.

Internationally, Elanga has been capped 22 times by Sweden, scoring four goals.

Because of a sell-on clause in his move to Forest, United will be entitled to 20 per cent of Elanga's transfer fee.