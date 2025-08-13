VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps' newest star has landed, with Thomas Muller arriving in Vancouver.

Muller landed at the Vancouver International Airport Wednesday evening, a week after the Major League Soccer club announced it had signed the 35-year-old German attacking midfielder.

He comes to Vancouver following 17 years with Bayern Munich where he helped the German Bundesliga side to 13 league championships and 33 total titles.

Soccer fans lined up at arrivals waving flags and cheering as Muller walked through sliding doors after clearing customs.

He then joined fans at an airport restaurant to watch the 'Caps take on Canadian Premier League club Forge FC in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinals.

Muller has signed with the Whitecaps for the remainder of the 2025 season with a Designated Player option for 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.