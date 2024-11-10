Nice equalizes deep into stoppage time against Lille as Canadians David, Bombito square off

PARIS (AP) — Midfielder Tom Louchet scored six minutes into second-half stoppage time to earn Nice a 2-2 home draw with Lille in the French league on Sunday.

Although Lille extended its unbeaten run to 10 games overall, the northern side wasted the chance to overtake southern team Marseille and move into third place. Lille is in fourth place and one point behind Marseille.

Lille took the lead in the 17th minute when 19-year-old Belgian forward Matias Fernandez-Pardo broke free down the left and scored past goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Midfielder Sofiane Diop equalized in the 56th with a smart back-heel from close range but Dutch defender Mitchel Bakker restored Lille's advantage 10 minutes later, with the lively Fernandez-Pardo involved in the build up.

With seconds remaining, Bulka joined the Nice attack for a free kick and Louchet pounced with a low shot.

Later Sunday, Lyon hosted bitter local rival Saint-Etienne with no visiting fans allowed because of the risk of clashes. A fight in the center of Lyon four years ago involving around 150 rival fans led to several injuries.

Japan forwards score for Reims

Keito Nakumara and Junya Ito had a goal each as Reims won 3-0 at struggling Le Havre to go sixth and level on points with Nice, which is fifth on goal difference. Striker Oumar Diakité got the other goal.

Elsewhere, rock-bottom Montpellier won 3-1 at home against Brest, which is in fourth place in the new-look Champions League.

Arnaud Nordin and Wahbi Khazri scored inside the first 12 minutes.

After Jonas Martin pulled a goal back early in the second half, Nordin's penalty was saved by Marco Bizot, but substitute Tanguy Coulibaly ensured victory with a late goal.

Also Sunday, Rennes lost 2-0 at home to midtable Toulouse.

Rennes fired coach Julien Stéphan on Thursday and former Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli, who is expected to be hired, watched the game at Roazhon Park.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is six points ahead of second-place Monaco, with both winning on Saturday.

