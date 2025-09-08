BILBAO, Spain (AP) — Athletic Bilbao forward Nico Williams has a muscle injury that is expected to keep him from playing in the team's return to the Champions League next week.

Williams was hurt on Sunday in the first half of Spain's 6-0 rout of Turkey in World Cup qualifying.

The forward “suffers a moderate muscle injury to his left adductor muscle," Athletic said after medical tests on Monday.

Athletic did not give a timetable for Williams' recovery.

The club hosts Arsenal on Sept. 16 in the first round of the league phase of the Champions League.

The Basque Country club will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

