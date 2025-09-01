UDINE, Italy (AP) — Nicolò Zaniolo has returned to Italy, joining Udinese on Monday on another loan move from Galatasaray.

Udinese called the deal “the cherry on the cake” of its transfer window, which saw it also sign Alessandro Zanoli and Idrissa Gueye on loan deals on transfer deadline day.

Zaniolo joined Galatasaray from Roma but played less than 20 matches for the Turkish club amid loan deals with Aston Villa in the Premier League and Atalanta and Fiorentina back in Serie A last season.

Udinese said it has the option to sign the 26-year-old on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Zaniolo was considered one of Italy’s most promising prospects and made his international debut as a teenager in 2019 — against Finland at Udinese's stadium.

But injuries derailed his career. He has not featured for Italy since being ruled out of last year’s European Championship after breaking his metatarsal while on loan at Aston Villa in the penultimate match of the season.

