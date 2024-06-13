Borussia Dortmund appears ready to look in-house for a replacement for Edin Terzic.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed reports in Germany that assistant manager Nuri Sahin has emerged as the favourite to become boss for the Champions League runners-up.

Terzic, 41, resigned after four years in charge of the club earlier on Thursday.

A 35-year-old native of Ludenscheid, Germany, Sahin rejoined Dortmund this past January after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Antalyaspor after parts of two seasons in charge.

Sahin was a product of the Dortmund academy and made his senior debut for the team in 2005. He made 223 league appearances as a player for Dortmund over two stints, winning a Bundesliga title in 2011 and the DFB-Pokal in 2017. He also suited up for Feyenoord, Real Madrid, Liverpool, Werder Bremen and Antalyaspor over a 17-year pro career.

Internationally, Sahin represented Turkiye, making 52 appearances.