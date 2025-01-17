FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt left forward Omar Marmoush out of its squad on Friday, saying he is in talks to leave the club ahead of an expected move to Manchester City.

The Egyptian forward was not in the squad for Frankfurt's home game on Friday against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

“Eintracht Frankfurt is currently in talks with another club regarding a transfer for Omar Marmoush,” Frankfurt said in a statement. “Therefore the player is not part of the squad today.”

Reports in Britain and Germany indicate an agreement is close for Marmoush to join City, which on Friday handed its star striker Erling Haaland a contract through to 2034.

German broadcaster Sky reported on Friday that any deal for Marmoush could involve a fee of 75 million euros ($77.1 million) and another five million euros ($5.14 million) in possible bonuses.

Marmoush has been among the top scorers in European soccer this season, racking up 15 in 17 games in the Bundesliga, one less than top scorer Harry Kane, and 20 from 26 games across all competitions.

