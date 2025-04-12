ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pedro Gallese notched the 50th clean sheet of his career when he saved the only shot he faced for Orlando City in a scoreless draw with the New York Red Bulls, who couldn't find the net despite playing most of the second half with a man advantage on Saturday.

Orlando City (3-2-3) was dealt a blow in the 56th minute when Rodrigo Schlegel was tagged with a second yellow card for a foul on New York's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, forcing it to play a man down from there.

The defending Eastern Conference-champion Red Bulls did not manage a shot on goal until the 76th minute when Wikelman Carmona's left-footed shot from the center of the box was saved by Gallese.

Gallese has two clean sheets for Orlando City (3-2-3) this season.

Carlos Coronel had all four of his saves for the Red Bulls (3-2-3) in the first half on the way to his third shutout of the campaign.

Orlando City extended its unbeaten streak to five. The club also played to a scoreless draw with the Philadelphia Union last week, ending a stretch of 15 matches in a row with at least one goal.

The Red Bulls lead the all-time series 10-8-5. New York is 3-1-2 in its last six trips to Orlando. The two clubs played to a 2-2 in Harrison, N.J., on March 15.

Both teams began the day in a three-way tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Red Bulls return home to play D.C. United on Saturday. Orlando City travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

___

