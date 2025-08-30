AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Osman Bukari and Myrto Uzuni scored first-half goals to lead Austin FC to a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday night.

Bukari used an assist from Owen Wolff to give Austin (10-9-8) the lead in the 12th minute. It was the third goal this season for Bukari and his fourth in 36 career appearances. Wolff's assist was his career-best sixth of the season.

Uzuni gave Austin a two-goal lead in the 33rd minute when he scored unassisted. It was his fourth goal in his first season in the league.

Defender Daniel Munie scored unassisted in the 53rd minute to get San Jose (9-12-8) within 2-1. It was his second goal of the season and career.

Austin regained a two-goal lead on an own goal by San Jose defender Bruno Wilson in the 77th minute.

Brad Stuver finished with four saves for Austin.

Daniel De Sousa Britto did not have a save for the Earthquakes.

Austin travels to play Sporting Kansas City on Sept. 7. The Earthquakes are idle until Sept. 13 when they host Los Angeles FC.

