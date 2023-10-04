BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Osman Bukari is making a mark in this Champions League, creating one goal and scoring a late equalizer for Red Star Belgrade in a 2-2 draw against Young Boys on Wednesday.

The Ghana international caused a stir at the World Cup last year when he copied Cristiano Ronaldo’s “siuuu” goal celebration in a 3-2 loss to Portugal. Ronaldo, sitting on the bench, was not impressed and Bukari later explained he was not being disrespectful.

Bukari did impress two weeks ago when scoring in Red Star’s 3-1 loss at Manchester City and his speed and shooting was key again for the Serbian champion to secure a point Wednesday.

In the 88th minute, Bukari ran deep into the Young Boys penalty area to beat goalkeeper Anthony Racioppi at his near post with a rising shot.

Bukari had created the opening goal with a fast break in the 35th before his cross shot was touched in by forward Cherif Ndiaye. There was no initial celebration as the offside flag was raised and the goal was given only after a video review.

Tennis great Novak Djokovic was in Belgrade to see his favorite team deny the Swiss champion a first group-stage away victory.

Young Boys leveled three minutes into the second half through Filip Ugrinic, a Switzerland Under-21 midfielder with Serbian family roots.

Ugrinic advanced to take a precise angled pass by Joel Monteiro and score with a flicked shot past goalkeeper Omri Glazer.

Young Boys went ahead in the 61st when Cedric Itten scored from a penalty kick awarded for a handball only spotted by a VAR review.

Red Star and Young Boys each has one point in Group G and defending champion Man City leads with six after winning 3-1 at Leipzig on Wednesday. Leipzig has three points.

Young Boys hosts Man City in three weeks’ time and Red Star goes to Leipzig.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer