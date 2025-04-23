If Thomas Muller's future lies in Major League Soccer, it won't be with FC Cincinnati.

GiveMeSport's Tom Bogert reports the outgoing Bayern Munich midfielder has declined a move to the team that holds his MLS discovery rights.

Should Muller sign with another MLS team, Cincinnati would receive allocation money.

A product of the Bayern academy, the 35-year-old Muller will leave the team upon the expiry of his contract in June.

A native of Weilheim in Oberbayern, Muller has spent the entirety of his professional career with Bayern, making his first team debut in 2009.

In his 17th season at the club, Muller's next Bundesliga appearance will be his 500th. Only 12 players have made more. His 747 appearances across all competitions are a club record and his 248 goals are third all-time in Bayern history.

During his time at the team, Muller has won 12 league titles with a 13th on the way, six DFB-Pokals and two Champions League crowns.

Internationally, Muller had a 15-year career with the national side. He made 131 appearances in a Germany shirt, the third-most all-time, and his 45 international goals are sixth-most in program history.

With Germany, Muller appeared at four World Cups and four Euros. He was a member of the side that claimed the 2014 World Cup in Brazil