Could Marco Reus be on his way to Major League Soccer?

The Athletic's Tom Bogert reports the former Germany winger has had preliminary talks with St. Louis City.

Reus, who will be 35 on May 31, is set to depart hometown club Borussia Dortmund after 12 seasons at season's end. A product of the Dortmund academy, Reus left the club before turning pro and joined the senior side in 2012 after four seasons with Borussia Monchengladbach.

He has appeared in 24 Bundesliga games this season, scoring five goals.

Bogert notes that Reus will also have interest from teams in both Turkey and Saudi Arabia and that the contact with St. Louis is preliminary enough that he has not been placed on the team's Discovery list, the mechanism MLS teams use to bring in players from abroad.

A three-time Bundesliga Player of the Year, Reus has won two DFB-Pokals in his time at Dortmund. He could add to his honours list before he leaves the club with Dortmund set to play in the Champions League Final for the first time since 2013.

Internationally, Reus was capped 48 times by Germany from 2011 to 2021, appearing at a Euro and World Cup. Reus's internationally career was marked by untimely injuries, forcing him to miss a number of major tournaments, including World Cup 2014 where Germany was victorious.