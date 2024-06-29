Pair of late goals help CF Montreal defeat Philadelphia Union

MONTREAL — A goal in the 89th minute by Dominc Iankov and one three minutes later by Ruan Teixeira lifted CF Montreal to a 4-2 Major League Soccer victory over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Quinn Sullivan and Jesus Bueno found the back of the net for Philadelphia (4-8-8), while Josef Martinez and Bryce Duke also scored for Montreal (5-8-7), which extended its home unbeaten run to five games.

Both teams opened the game with a cautious approach, slowing the match down to a glacial pace with nether one looking to give up possession in a compromising position.

As the clock struck the half-hour mark, the game shifted into high gear, with Philadelphia drawing first blood.

After being left completely unmarked in the middle of the penalty area, Sullivan struck a low shot off the post and in, giving the visitors the 1-0 lead.

However, Montreal only needed five minutes to respond when Martinez rose above the defence to get on the end of a perfectly placed Duke corner.

With the game now far more open and attacking, the Union were able to regain the lead after just six minutes due to yet another defensive mishap in the Montreal penalty area. Missed clearances and a lapse in coverage left Bueno with a simple tap-in at the back post.

Montreal took control early in the second half in search of an equalizer. The breakthrough would come during a chaotic free-kick sequence.

A high, looping ball from Duke managed to slip by the entire defence and head toward goal. A missed clearance from Jack Eliott finally sent the ball into the net, tying the game at 2-2.

Now level, Montreal went looking for all three points by completely taking over the tempo of the game. With time running out, Iankov would provide that goal as regular time expired. After beating one defender, the Bulgarian international fired the ball into the bottom corner.

With Philadelphia now fully committed to the attack, Montreal was able to hit back on the counter and double their lead just a couple minutes later. Substitute Lassi Lappalainen sent a cross to the back post for a running Ruan who made no mistake from in close, sending the home crowd into raptures.

UP NEXT

Philadelphia: Visits the Chicago Fire FC on Wednesday.

CF Montreal: Visits New York City FC on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2024.