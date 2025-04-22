Palace won't field weakened team at Arsenal in potential title decider, coach says

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace coach Oliver Glasner said Tuesday he will field the “best available team” at Arsenal on Wednesday in a game that could hand the Premier League title to Liverpool.

Arsenal is 13 points behind Liverpool with five games remaining and needs at least a draw against Palace to keep the title race alive.

Palace is 12th and has little to play for in the Premier League but is heading into an FA Cup semifinal game with Aston Villa on Saturday.

“We have to look at what’s best and which players are in the best shape, but that doesn’t mean we will make 10 changes tomorrow," Glasner said. “Maybe we will change two or three, but that is not because we value the Saturday game more than tomorrow’s game."

He added: "The fans deserve to see the best teams and we will play with the best available team tomorrow.”

