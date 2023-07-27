Paris Saint-Germain has submitted a bid to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund with Manchester United also interested in the services of the 20-year-old Denmark forward.

BBC Sport reports the bid is a "take it or leave it" offer of £42.8 million, which is believed to be below La Dea's valuation of the player and less than what United reportedly bid in a verbal offer on Wednesday.

PSG's move is not thought to be connected to the uncertainty around Kylian Mbappe. #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/PhF7FLKctm — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 27, 2023

The report notes that the bid is in no way connected to the status of Kylian Mbappé who the team is trying to sell before his contract expires next summer with the France forward intent on not signing a new deal.

United is said to have already agreed personal terms with the player.

Hojlund is a product of the Copenhagen academy and joined Atalanta last summer in a move from Austrian side Sturm Graz. In 32 Serie A appearances last season, Hojlund scored nine goals.

Internationally, Hojlund has six goals in six senior appearances for Denmark.