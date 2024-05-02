If Paris Saint-Germain is to finally lift the Champions League trophy, it will be without Lucas Hernandez.

An MRI revealed France defender tore his ACL in Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg of the semis. Hernandez will now miss Euro 2024.

Hernandez, 28, picked up the injury just prior to Niklas Fullkrug's goal in the 36th minute. The Marseille native was immediately withdrawn from the game and replaced by Lucas Beraldo.

Hernandez is in his first season with PSG following a €40 million move from Bayern Munich last summer. He appeared in 27 Ligue 1 games this season as PSG wrapped up another league title late last month.

Internationally, Hernandez has been capped 37 times by Les Bleus and was set to be a key contributor to the France side that reached the 2022 World Cup Final before a knee injury in their first group-stage match.

Hernandez is the older brother of Milan and France left-back Theo Hernandez.