With the days counting down until Kylian Mbappé can begin to negotiate with other clubs, Paris Saint-Germain is set for once last roll of the dice to have a say in his future.

Spanish outlet Sport reports the team is set to offer the France forward a one-year extension with a modest release clause. An impending free agent at season's end, the 24-year-old Mbappé can begin to enter negotiations with teams outside of France as of January 1. The French champions' aim here is to get something for the player they spent £166 million to sign from Monaco in 2018, rather than lose him for nothing on a free transfer.

Mbappé is widely believed to seek a move to Real Madrid upon the expiration of his deal.

A native of Paris, Mbappé is in his seventh season with the club. Through seven games this season, he's scored seven Ligue 1 goals. In his time at Parc des Princes, Mbappé has won five league titles and three Coupes de France. His 171 Ligue 1 goals (including 16 at Monaco) are 12th-most in league history and first among active players.

Internationally, Mbappé has been capped 72 times by France and scored 42 times. He was a member of Les Bleus' World Cup-winning team at Russia 2018 and the runners-up to Argentina at Qatar 2022.