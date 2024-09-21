CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Patrick Agyemang had a goal and two assists in the second half to help Charlotte FC pull away for a 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Kristijan Kahlina finished with four saves on the way to his 10th clean sheet of the season for Charlotte (11-11-8).

Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the 39th minute and held it until halftime on a goal by Liel Abada, the fifth of his rookie season.

Charlotte took a two-goal lead in the 65th minute when Pep Biel took a pass from Agyemang and scored his first goal in his fourth career start and fifth appearance.

Dylan Borrero received a red card in the 70th minute, forcing New England (8-17-4) to play a man down from there. Agyemang, who entered the match in the 63rd minute, found the net for an eighth time this season for a 3-0 advantage in the 77th minute. Biel notched his first assist and rookie Djibril Diani, who entered in the 62nd, picked up his second.

Kerwin Vargas found the net in the 87th minute to complete the scoring. Agyemang snagged his fifth assist in his first full season after scoring a goal in one start and 12 appearances last season. Rookie Iúri Tavares earned his first on Vargas' sixth goal of the campaign.

Aljaz Ivacic totaled five saves in goal for the Revolution, who are winless in five matches since a 5-0 romp over CF Montreal.

Charlotte improves to 2-4-3 since the start of July, upping their home record to 7-3-5 on the season.

The Revolution return home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Charlotte travels to play Inter Miami on Saturday.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer