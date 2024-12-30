MILAN (AP) — Paulo Fonseca has been fired by AC Milan, with the club confirming the decision Monday morning after the Portuguese coach was informed following a 1-1 draw at home to Roma the previous night.

“Yes, it’s true. I’m out,” Fonseca told reporters when he lowered his car window as he left San Siro following Sunday's match. “That’s life. … I did everything I could.”

Milan is expected to hire Sergio Conceicao, another Portuguese coach, as Fonseca’s replacement. The Serie A club released a short statement confirming Fonseca's dismissal.

“AC Milan announces that Paulo Fonseca has been relieved from his duties as head coach of the men’s first team,” it said. “The club extends its gratitude to Paulo for his great professionalism and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Fonseca was hired in June and produced only 12 wins in 24 matches across all competitions. His last action as Milan coach was to be sent off for dissent in the first half of Sunday's match.

Milan is eighth in Serie A, trailing leaders Atalanta and Napoli by 14 points — far worse than the second place result earned under Stefano Pioli last season. Pioli left the club at the end of the campaign after a near five-year stint that included the 2022 Serie A title.

Milan has fared better in the Champions League lately following four straight wins, including a 3-1 result at Real Madrid. The Rossoneri are in 12th place and on course to qualify for the knockout playoff round.

Fonseca was already under pressure early in the season after just one victory in his first five matches in charge but that eased following a derby victory over Inter Milan.

There were protests from fans before and during the match against Roma but the chants were mainly aimed at the club's American owners, with the supporters urging RedBird founder Gerry Cardinale to sell up.

Conceicao, who played in Serie A with Lazio, Parma and Inter Milan, coached Porto for six seasons before stepping down in June.

Milan next plays against Juventus in the Italian Super Cup semifinals in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

