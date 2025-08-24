Paz shines as Como beats Lazio in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Nico Paz set up one goal and scored a stunning second as Como kicked off its Serie A season with a 2-0 win over Lazio on Sunday.

Cesc Fabregas’ team broke the deadlock less than two minutes into the second half when Nico Paz gathered the ball inside his own half and feinted past a Lazio player before threading an impressive through ball for Tasos Douvikas to run onto and fire past Ivan Provedel.

Nico Paz got on the scoresheet himself in the 73rd minute with a free kick into the top left corner.

Lazio had thought it had equalized 10 minutes earlier but Taty Castellanos’ strike was ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside.

In a first for Italian soccer, referee Gianluca Manganiello announced the decision live to the stadium. The explanation of VAR decisions in real time has been introduced from this season in Serie A.

Elsewhere, Sebastiano Luperto scored deep in stoppage time to snatch a 1-1 draw for Cagliari at home to Fiorentina.

Newly promoted Pisa will be playing its first Serie A match in 34 years later Sunday when it visits Atalanta, and Juventus hosts Parma.

