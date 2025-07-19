ATLANTA (AP) — Pep Biel had a goal and two assists for his eighth career game with multiple goal contributions to set a club record and Charlotte beat Atlanta United 3-2 on Saturday night for its third straight victory.

Charlotte (11-11-2) extended its unbeaten streak to four matches at 3-0-1. Charlotte has tallied at least one goal in 16 straight matches across all competitions, including 11 multi-goal matches. Charlotte’s streak of 14 MLS regular-season matches with a goal is the longest active streak in the league.

Idan Toklomati tied it at 1-all for Charlotte in the 46th minute. He has scored in four of the last six matches, including a game winner against New York City FC last Saturday.

Wilfried Zaha gave Charlotte a 2-1 lead in the 59th and Biel made it a two-goal advantage in the 77th.

Biel, who had his first career MLS brace on Wednesday, continued his hot streak by raising his goal contribution tally to 22 (10 goals and 12 assists) on the season.

Tristan Muyumba scored in the 19th minute for Atlanta (4-11-8) and Emmanuel Latte Lath added another in the 86th.

Charlotte evened the series at 4-4-0 with Atlanta after winning at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the third time in five chances.

