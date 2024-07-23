Kevin De Bruyne is sticking around at the Etihad.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told reporters that his 33-year-old talisman will not be leaving the club during the current transfer window.

The Belgium midfielder has been attached to a big-money move to Saudi Arabia in recent months.

"Kevin isn't leaving," Guardiola said ahead of his team's opening match of an American preseason tour in North Carolina against Celtic.

De Bruyne has spent the past nine seasons with City, winning six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, five League Cups and the 2023 Champions League crown.

Guardiola believes that his squad heading into the season will look very much like the one that won the Premier League last year with very few comings or goings.

"If someone leaves, we are going to talk about that and, of course, until the last day [of the window], we have chances," he said. "I don’t rule out new players as an option, but I think there is an 85, 90, 95 per-cent chance we will have the same squad."

City opens their 2024-2025 Premier League campaign on Aug. 18 against Chelsea.