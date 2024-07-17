FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Paul Arriola, Petar Musa and Marco Farfan each scored a goal to help FC Dallas beat Austin FC 3-1 Wednesday night.

Musa converted from the penalty spot in the 56th minute to give Dallas (8-11-5) a 2-1 lead. The 26-year-old forward, who was listed as questionable due to an illness, has scored in four consecutive games and has netted eight goals in the last seven matches.

Arriola, along the end line, played a one-touch pass to the center of the area where a charging Farfan blasted a first-time shot into the net to cap the scoring in the 74th minute.

Sebastián Driussi was shown a straight red card (violent conduct) in the 60th minute and Austin (8-10-6) played a man down the rest of the way.

Arriola gave Dallas a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Logan Farrington slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long arcing ball played by Tsiki Ntsabeleng before he cut back to evade a defender and tapped a pass to a charging Arriola for a one-touch finish from the center of the area.

Gyasi Zardes answered in the 16th to make it 1-1 when he slid as he blasted a rising shot inside the post into the net.

___

