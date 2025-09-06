ST. LOUIS (AP) — Petar Musa scored the equalizer for FC Dallas in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis City and Jacob Jackson totaled 13 saves after goalkeeper Michael Collodi left the club shorthanded in the 16th minute on Saturday night.

Collodi was hit with a red card in his fifth career start for a foul on João Klauss. Dallas midfielder Kaick Ferreira was removed and Jackson replaced Collodi in his first appearance with Dallas (7-11-10).

Jackson was up to the task after allowing nine goals in three starts for the San Jose Earthquakes last season.

Célio Pompeu used an assist from Eduard Löwen to score in the 32nd minute and give St. Louis City (5-17-7) a 1-0 lead. It was the second goal for Pompeu and the third assist for Löwen.

Musa tied it three minutes later. It was the 14th goal of the campaign for Musa after scoring 16 times as a rookie last season. Chris Cappis notched his first assist in his fifth career appearance.

Roman Bürki finished with one save for St. Louis City.

Dallas has won both home matchups in the series but is 0-1-2 in St. Louis.

Dallas has gone 2-1-4 since a four-match losing streak.

St. Louis City has won just once in its last seven matches and leads the league with 17 losses.

Dallas will host Austin FC on Saturday. St. Louis City travels to play CF Montreal on Saturday.

