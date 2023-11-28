MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Phil Foden inspired a second-half comeback as Manchester City beat Leipzig 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 at halftime at Etihad Stadium but Foden scored one and helped to create two more as Pep Guardiola's team ensured it would advance to the knockout stage atop Group G.

Foden set up a goal for Erling Haaland in the 54th minute and evened the score in the 70th. He then played a part in the buildup for substitute Julian Alvarez’s winner in the 87th as City preserved an unbeaten home record in the Champions League that dates back to 2018.

Lois Openda had looked like firing Leipzig to an unlikely win with goals in the 13th and 33rd. But City responded like champions after the break to turn the game around, with Foden at the heart of the comeback.

City is now unbeaten in 29 home games in the competition since losing 2-1 against Lyon in Sept. 2018. It has topped its Champions Group for seven seasons in a row.

City and Leipzig had already qualified for the last 16. City has 15 points from five games, six points more than second-place Leipzig.

