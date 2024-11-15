Pogba and Juventus end contract mutually before he returns from doping ban

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Paul Pogba will no longer be a Juventus player from next month.

Juventus announced on Friday it came to “a mutual agreement” with Pogba to cancel his contract despite the France World Cup winner having a ban for doping slashed last month.

The Serie A club never seemed overly enthusiastic about welcoming Pogba back after his four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18 months following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The 31-year-old Pogba, who will be free to resume his career in March 2025, had said he was ready to give up money to play for Juventus again.

“Juventus Football Club and Paul Pogba announce that they have reached a mutual agreement for the termination of their contract as of 30 November, 2024,” the Bianconeri said in a brief statement. “The club wishes Paul the very best for his professional future.”

Pogba tested positive for testosterone in August last year and the Juventus midfielder was handed the maximum punishment by Italy’s anti-doping court.

But CAS judges cut Pogba’s ban as they acknowledged a lack of intent and said his positive test was the result of erroneously taking a supplement prescribed to him by a medical doctor in Florida.

Pogba’s contract with Juventus was set to expire in June 2026.

“My time at Juventus has come to an end. It has been a privilege to pull on the shirt of the Bianconeri and to share so many special memories together,” Pogba said in a statement.

“I cherish the memories we made. They live on. Even in the most difficult moments over the past year, your support was crucial and I want to thank Juve fans around the world for their compassion.”

Pogba was the most expensive soccer player in history when he joined Manchester United from Juventus for a fee of 105 million euros ($113 million) in 2016.

He starred in France’s World Cup triumph in 2018 and returned to Juventus as a free agent in 2022. But injuries limited him to just eight Serie A appearances in his second spell at the club before his ban last year.

“I am looking forward to the next chapter of my career and to stepping out on the pitch with my next club,” Pogba added.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer