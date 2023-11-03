Phil Neville's return to Major League Soccer appears to be at hand.

The Athletic's Paul Tenorio and Tom Bogert report the former Inter Miami manager is in advanced talks to become the new boss at Portland Timbers.

While the deal is not completed, it is expected that Neville will take the job.

Neville, 46, spent two-plus seasons as manager at Inter, having been dismissed this past June. He finished his tenure with a mark of 35-13-42, but did lead the team to their first playoff appearance in 2022.

Prior to coaching at Inter, Neville spent three years as manager of the England women's senior team.

He briefly served as an assistant coach with Canada under John Herdman this past summer.

As a player, Neville made 505 Premier League appearances over 19 seasons with Manchester United and Everton. A member of the United academy's famed Class of '92, Neville won six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the 1999 Champions League title at Old Trafford.

Internationally, Neville was capped 59 times by England and appeared at three Euros.

The Timbers are in need of a permanent manager after having fired Gio Saravese this past August in the middle of his sixth season on the job.