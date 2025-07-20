PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Omir Fernández subbed into the match in the 86th minute and scored in stoppage time as the Portland Timbers rallied for a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Fernández used a pass from defender Juan Mosquera to score his first goal of the season. Mosquera collected his fourth assist when Fernández found the net in his 13th match with Portland after making eight appearances with the Colorado Rapids to begin the season.

Defender Anthony Markanich subbed in for forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane in the 61st minute and scored in the 77th to give Minnesota United the lead. It was his sixth goal this season after scoring once in his first 44 appearances. Julian Gressel notched his second assist.

Maxime Crépeau saved five shots in goal for the Timbers (9-7-7).

Dayne St. Clair totaled three saves for Minnesota United (11-5-8).

Minnesota United is 5-2-6 on the road this season and leads the all-time series with the Timbers 9-4-3.

Portland is 6-2-6 at home on the season and 4-3-2 when Minnesota United visits.

The Timbers travel to play Los Angeles FC on Friday. Minnesota United travels to play St. Louis City on Saturday.

