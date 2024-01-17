Maxime Crepeau is on the move.

The Portland Timbers have signed the Canada goalkeeper through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Crepeau, 29, spent the past two seasons with Los Angeles FC and won the MLS Cup with the team in 2022. He appeared in only seven games last season, recovering from a leg break incurred during the MLS Cup Final in 2022.

"We are delighted with the acquisition of Max Crépeau and welcome his family to Portland. His ability and character are standout qualities that will strengthen our group,” Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a statement. “Max possesses leadership and experience that was a necessity for us in this position and couldn’t be more thrilled by his addition."

Crepeau's departure from LAFC was expected with the addition of former France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris from Tottenham Hotspur.

A native of Greenfield Park, Que., Crepeau is set to embark on his 12th MLS season, having previously suited up for the Montreal Impact and Vancouver Whitecaps.

For his career, Crepeau has 23 clean sheets in league play.

Internationally, Crepeau has been capped 15 times by Canada, but missed out on a trip to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar through injury.