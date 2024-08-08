One of the most decorated players in world football has hung up his cleats.

Centre-back Pepe announced his retirement on Thursday at the age of 41.

The Portugal and Real Madrid icon claimed 34 trophies over 23 professional seasons.

A native of Maceio, Brazil, Pepe moved to Portugal at 18 to join Maritimo. Promoted to the first team in his second season, Pepe would spent three years at the club in the top flight before a transfer to Porto in 2004 where he would first make his name.

After three seasons and two Primeira Liga titles at Porto, Pepe headed to the Bernabeu in 2007. He would go on to appear in 229 La Liga contests for Los Blancos over a decade, winning three league titles, two Copas del Rey and three Champions League crowns.

Following an 18-month stint at Besiktas, Pepe would return to Porto where he spent the last six seasons, winning two more league titles and four Tacas de Portugal.

Internationally, Pepe made his senior debut in 2007 and would go on to make 141 appearances, making him Portugal's third-most-capped player all-time. Pepe appeared at five Euros, including Euro 2024, and four World Cups.

Pepe was memorably part of the Portugal side that captured Euro 2016.