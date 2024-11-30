Premier League trophy in Toronto as Man City visits Liverpool in high-stakes showdown

TORONTO — Manchester City's Premier League title hopes could hang in the balance Sunday when the slumping club visits league-leading Liverpool.

The trophy they are both battling for is 5,450 kilometres away — in Toronto.

It is one of three trophies on the move as part of Manchester City's "4-In-A-Row Trophy Tour." Former Man City players Shaun Wright-Phillips and Nedum Onuoha are along for the ride, with the FIFA Club World Cup and FA Community Shield completing the travelling hardware.

The tour, celebrating City's four straight English Premier League titles, has already stopped in the U.S., China, Japan, India, United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Brazil. Another stop is scheduled for Dec. 14-15 in Chicago.

The trip, one of several the club has staged in recent years, marks the Premier League trophy's first-ever visit to Toronto, according to Manchester City, which has won the English title six of the last seven seasons.

"It's been everywhere," Wright-Phillips said of the trophy. "For me, it's just remarkable to see the fan base grow, the amount of people that are into football — girls, boys, diverse ethnicity, everything. It's been a remarkable journey.

"To be here finally, in Toronto with it and to see the fans so far that we've seen and met has been outstanding."

Added Onuoha: "If you love football, you love the history of it. You understand what that Premier League trophy means because you've seen teams lift it every year.

"So I think when the trophy's here, people are always stunned to see it … As they walk away, you can see a big smile on their face," he added.

The visit comes at a tough time for Man City, which stood third in the Premier League at 7-3-2 prior to Saturday's action. A loss Sunday and City would fall 11 points behind Liverpool (currently 10-1-1).

According to the Opta Sports, going into the Liverpool contest Man City has just a 12.6 per cent chance of retaining the title.

Wright-Phillips, 43, and Onuoha, 38, are slated to watch the big game with Toronto fans at a downtown event. Both are hoping for a win.

"As a City supporter, it's been quite fun overall across the last few years seeing them make history," said Onuoha. "And the form that they're in now is a long way from being perfect but it's still a very very good side. They're always good to watch and you hope maybe this could be the spark.

"Going to Anfield is as tough a place to go in world football as any, but the players that are playing in (the game), this isn't the biggest game they've ever played in their careers, and they want to do better. They understand the magnitude of it. So I wouldn't say I'm nervous. I'm optimistic that they can break the run that they're on. "

City has lost four straight in league play — 4-0 to visiting Tottenham, 2-1 at Brighton, 2-1 at Bournemouth and 2-1 at Tottenham — and is winless in six (0-5-1) when you factor in a 4-1 loss at Portugal's Sporting CP and 3-3 draw with visiting Feyenoord of the Netherlands in Champions League play.

Tuesday's collapse against the Dutch club marked the first time in Pep Guardiola's 942-game managerial career that his side failed to win a match after leading by three goals.

City last won Oct. 26, a 1-0 decision over visiting Southampton.

Wright-Phillips, whose father is former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright, played for City from 1999 to 2005 and 2008 to 2011, making 218 league appearances spanning both spells after working his way up through the club academy. Wright-Phillips, an England international himself, scored 46 goals across all competitions for City, and also played for Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers and the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer.

Onuoha, a former Man City ball boy, made 116 appearances for City between 2004 and 2012, before stints with Sunderland, QPR and MLS's Real Salt Lake City during a 16-year career as a defender.

Man City has won 18 trophies under Guardiola since the storied Spaniard took charge in 2016.

But injuries have hurt the club this season with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri and Oscar Bobb both long-term casualties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024