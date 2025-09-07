PARIS (AP) — Former France defender Presnel Kimpembe has joined Qatar Sports Club after more than two years of injury problems with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG announced the transfer on Sunday but gave no further details over Kimpembe, whose contract with PSG was set to expire at the end of this season.

The 30-year-old Kimpembe came through the youth ranks at PSG and made 241 appearances for the club as a tough-tackling central defender.

He won the 2018 World Cup with France and made the last of his 28 appearances for Les Bleus in June 2022.

But his playing opportunities were increasingly restricted in the past two seasons following a serious Achilles tendon injury which required surgery.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer