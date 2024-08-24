HOUSTON (AP) — Prince Owusu scored his first goal in three months, Sean Johnson made three saves and Toronto FC beat the Houston Dynamo 1-0 Saturday night.

Toronto (10-14-3) has won back-to-back games — both shutouts by Johnson — for the second time this season but the first since the beginning of March.

Owusu headed home a corner kick played by Federico Bernardeschi to give Toronto a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute.

Houston (10-8-7), which had won back-to-back games, had its three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

The Dynamo had 67 per cent possession and outshot Toronto 17-10, but each team had four shots on target. Houston had six blocked shots and Toronto had one.

Houston made 561 passes during the match, while Toronto had 226. Houston had 11 fouls compared to Toronto's 10, while the visitors took three of the game's four yellow cards. Houston had seven of the game's 10 corner kicks.

---

