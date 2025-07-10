Promoted side Sassuolo is interested in signing Canada winger Tajon Buchanan from Inter, Fabrizio Romano reports.

Buchanan, 26, spent the last half of last season on loan at Villarreal.

Romano notes that Sassuolo's proposal for the Brampton, Ont. native is worth an initial €8 million with a sell-on clause.

Inter initially signed Buchanan from Club Brugge in January 2024 for €7 million plus an additional €3 million in add-ons.

A product of Syracuse, Buchanan has made 16 league appearances for the Nerazzurri over two seasons, scoring one goal. He won the Scudetto with the team in 2024.

Last term at the Yellow Submarine, Buchanan scored once in 13 La Liga matches and added two assists.

Prior to joining Club Brugge, with whom he won two Belgian Pro League titles, in 2021, Buchanan spent three seasons with the New England Revolution, who selected him with the ninth overall pick of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

Internationally, Buchanan has been capped 51 times by Canada since his senior debut in 2021.

Sassuolo, who finished atop Serie B last season, is managed by former Italy left-back Fabio Grosso.