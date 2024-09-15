PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will miss his club's opening match in the Champions League this season because of a muscular problem in his right thigh, the French league club said on Sunday.

Donnarumma picked up the injury during PSG's 3-1 win against Brest on Saturday that extended the club's perfect start in the French league to four matches.

PSG said he will be rested for a week.

In his absence, Matvey Safonov could be handed his first start. The 25-year-old Russian goalkeeper joined PSG in June until 2029.

PSG host Girona on Wednesday in Europe’s top club competition.

