PSG moves closer to an unbeaten Ligue 1 season after beating Le Havre

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain labored past lowly Le Havre 2-1 on Saturday and moved closer to finishing Ligue 1 unbeaten.

PSG has already clinched the league title, and coach Luis Enrique rested 21-goal top-scorer Ousmane Dembélé and gave 17-year forward Ibrahim Mbaye a chance up front.

Another teenage forward, Désiré Doué, gave PSG an early lead with a deflected strike after being set up by winger Bradley Barcola's league-leading 10th assist.

The second goal came in the new half when 18-year-old midfielder Senny Mayulu broke down the left and allowed center forward Gonçalo Ramos an easy tap-in.

Sloppy defending from a corner let striker Issa Soumaré head a goal back on the hour for Le Havre, which remained 16th and in the relegation playoff spot.

PSG is on course for the first treble in its history.

It travels to Arsenal on April 29 in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal, and takes on Reims in the French Cup final on May 24.

Later Saturday, the other sides in the top four were in action with Monaco facing Strasbourg and Marseille hosting rock-bottom Montpellier.

The top three gain automatic entry into next season's Champions League while the side in fourth spot enters qualifying. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer