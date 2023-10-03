PSV scores in stoppage time to salvage draw with Sevilla in Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — PSV salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in a thrilling Champions League match with three goals scored in the last 10 minutes of play on Tuesday.

Jordan Teze secured the equalizer five minutes into second-half stoppage time by finding the net from close range after picking up a loose ball inside the area.

Sevilla had taken the lead with a header by Youssef En-Nesyri in the 87th, a minute after Luuk de Jong had converted a penalty kick to even the match.

Nemanja Gudelj had put Sevilla ahead in the 68th.

The result halted PSV’s five-game winning streak at home in European competitions. But the Dutch club hasn’t won in 14 straight group-stage games in the Champions League, with nine losses and five draws. It had scored nine goals in its two qualifying matches in Eindhoven.

Sevilla has now gone 14 away matches without a win in European competitions, with eight draws and six losses.

“Playing away from home is very difficult and we stood up to it until the last minute but it wasn’t to be,” veteran Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos said. "To have the three points but end up with one is a disappointment. We have to carry on learning and improving. The little details are decisive in this competition and today we had to hold on to the result just that bit more.”

It was the first group point for PSV after opening with a 4-0 loss at Arsenal. Sevilla started its campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Lens, which beat Arsenal 2-1 in France on Tuesday to take the Group B lead. Arsenal stayed on three points, one more than Sevilla and two more than PSV.

“It was a good game from us, away from home in the Champions League, but we’re going home a bit shattered and upset with the way they equalized,” Sevilla coach José Luis Mendilibar said.

It was the third time PSV and Sevilla met this year, with Sevilla eliminating PSV 3-2 on aggregate in the Europa League playoffs en route to the title.

Gudelj opened the scoring with a volley after Ramos set him up with a header inside the area. Ramos was later called for a foul that led to the late penalty kick converted by De Jong, a former Sevilla player.

Sevilla thought it had taken the lead through Adriá Pedrosa in the 53rd, but the goal didn't count after video review determined there was a handball by the defender in the buildup.

En-Nesyri hit the woodwork a couple of minutes later, and PSV had a chance not long after as Malik Tillman sent his close-range shot over the crossbar.

PSV also had a goal by André Ramalho disallowed for offside in the first half.

