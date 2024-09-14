ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Rafael Santos, Facundo Torres and Duncan McGuire each scored a goal Saturday night to help Orlando City beat the New England Revolution 3-0.

Santos netted his first goal of the season, and his second in MLS, to open the scoring in the 22nd minute when his shot from nearly-30-yards out bent inside the post and under the crossbar to beat goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic.

Torres converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time and McGuire, on the counter-attack, slipped behind the defense and slipped a rolling shot off the outstretched hand of Ivacic into the net to make it 3-0 in the 74th minute.

New England (8-16-3) has lost three consecutive games following a 5-0 win over Montreal.

Orlando (11-10-7) has six wins (and just one loss) in its last eight games.

Revolution head coach Caleb Porter served his one game suspension on Saturday for his post-match comments on the officiating following New England’s 2-2 draw against St. Louis last time out.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer