Ralf Rangnick says he will stay on as Austria manager for Euro 2024 after negotiations with Bayern Munich.

The former interim Manchester United boss was widely expected to be the man to succeed Thomas Tuchel at the Bundesliga giants, but an agreement was not reached.

"I am the Austrian team boss with all my heart," Rangnick said in a statement. "I would like to expressly emphasize that this is not a rejection of FC Bayern, but rather a decision for my team and our common goals."

Rangnick, 65, is under contract with Austria through the 2026 World Cup.

Rangnick, who previously managed RB Leipzig, Hoffenheim, Schalke and Stuttgart among other stops, becomes the second candidate to distance himself from the position after former Bayern midfielder Xabi Alonso decided to remain with Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Austria, featuring the likes of Real Madrid's David Alaba, Marcel Sabitzer of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern's Konrad Laimer, will be competing in their third straight Euro and fourth overall. Their best finish at the tournament came in 2020 when they reached the Round of 16 for the first time.

Austria will compete in Group D alongside Poland, the Netherlands and France. They first see action on June 16 in Dusseldorf against Les Bleus.