COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ramiro Enrique came on in the 67th minute and scored two goals, Martín Ojeda added a goal and two assists on Friday night and Orlando City beat Columbus 3-1 to hand the Crew its first home loss of the season.

Orlando (11-6-8) has won two in a row following a four-game unbeaten streak.

Enrique, who replaced Luis Muriel, flicked a header, off an entry played in by Iván Angulo, from the center of the area inside the back post to make it 1-1 in the 76th. Then, in the 79th, Angulo played a rolling a first-touch cross that slipped past diving goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and Enrique redirected into a wide-open net to give Orlando City a 2-1 lead.

Pedro Gallese finished with six saves.

The Crew's Diego Rossi converted from the penalty spot in the 66th minute to open the scoring.

Ojeda capped the scoring in the sixth minute of stoppage time, beating goalkeeper Patrick Schulte with a low shot inside the near post.

Ojeda has 14 goal contributions (five goals and nine assists) in the last 10 games.

Columbus (12-4-8) lost for the second time in its last eight.

The Crew had 61% possession and outshot Orlando 18-10.

