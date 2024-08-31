Raphinha hits hat trick as Barcelona routs Valladolid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Brazil forward Raphinha scored a hat trick and set up another as Barcelona routed Valladolid 7-0 and remained perfect with four wins in as many games under new coach Hansi Flick on Saturday.

The early leader of the Spanish league rolled over newly promoted Valladolid at home, with Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, Jules Koundé and Ferran Torres also finding the net.

Lamine Yamal, who starred in Spain’s European Championship title run, set up two goals and was way too much for Valladolid to handle from Lionel Messi’s old spot on the right flank.

Raphinha had already started the season strong with a pair of assists before he powered the big win over Valladolid with his first career treble. And that came after the club was reported to have been interested in securing a blockbuster transfer for Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, another Spain standout.

If Williams had arrived, Raphinha would have likely been the odd man out.

“I have been working hard since I came back from the summer holidays. I knew that this season would be very important,” the former Leeds player said. “I tried to put myself in the best shape to help my team and deliver good performances.

“The game today showed that we don’t need new players to come in. We are in good shape and working hard in practice and games. And this shows where we are right now."

It was 3-0 by halftime and the final score could have been even worse for the hapless visitor. Olmo, making his first start for Barcelona, hit the woodwork twice and had a goal waived off for offside, while Lewandowski also rattled the post.

When Barcelona fired Xavi Hernández and brought in Flick, president Joan Laporta said his team needed a change.

So far, so good.

The German coach has found a slick attacking unit of Lewandowski, Raphinha and Spain trio Yamal, Olmo, and Pedri, that could give its fans reason to hope Barcelona will challenge defending champion Real Madrid despite the addition of Kylian Mbappé.

Flick continued to dip into the well of Barcelona’s youthful talent and gave a fourth debut to the products of the club’s famed La Masia academy. This time it was the turn of 19-year-old defender Sergi Domínguez, who went on in the second half.

Raphinha used his chest to control a lobbed pass by 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsí, who helped Spain win an Olympic gold, and opened the scoring in the 20th minute.

Lewandowski quickly doubled the lead from a cross by Yamal to give the Poland striker four goals in this campaign.

Koundé put the result beyond doubt in first-half injury time.

Raphinha scored from passes by Lewandowski and Yamal in the 64th and 72nd to make it a blowout. Olmo, who also stood out for Spain at Euro 2024, then took this second goal in as many games since joining from Leipzig. Substitute Torres capped the demolition by side-footing in a low cross from Raphinha.

Barcelona has 12 points to Madrid’s five. The titleholder is in fifth place after drawing two of its first three matches. It hosts Real Betis on Sunday.

