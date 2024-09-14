MADRID (AP) — Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho has torn his right Achilles tendon, the Spanish club said.

Carvalho was injured during Friday’s 2-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish league.

Betis confirmed the extent of the injury on Saturday, when it added that its 32-year-old holding midfielder will require surgery “in the coming days.”

Carvalho helped Portugal win the 2016 European Championship and played in three World Cups. He joined Betis in 2018 from Sporting and has been a key player for coach Manuel Pellegrini.

