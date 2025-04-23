Real Madrid beats Getafe in Spanish league ahead of Copa del Rey final against Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid kept pace with Spanish league leader Barcelona on Wednesday with a 1-0 win at Getafe ahead of the rivals' meeting in the Copa del Rey final.

Arda Güler scored a first-half goal for Madrid, which moved back within four points of Barcelona. The Catalan club edged Mallorca 1-0 on Tuesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti used many reserves ahead of Saturday's Copa final in Seville. Brazil forward Endrick made his first Spanish league start with the club, and Vinícius Júnior was substituted in the second half. Jude Bellingham came off the bench in the second half.

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga had to be replaced because of an apparent muscle injury in the final minutes and is doubtful to be available for Saturday's final. He had entered the match at halftime to replace defender David Alaba, who also is doubtful because of a muscle ailment.

“We'll see, but it's unlikely that they will be available on Saturday,” Ancelotti said.

Madrid had demoralizing losses in both “clasicos” against Barcelona this season — 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup final and 4-0 in their first league encounter at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Güler scored the winner with a well-placed right-footed shot in the 21st minute at the Coliseum in Getafe.

“Fortunately, I scored the goal that gave us the three points,” Güler said. “We knew it was going to be a tough match. It was important to give us confidence for the final (on Saturday).”

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made a couple of difficult saves late to secure Madrid's victory.

It was the third league win in a row for Madrid, which endured a Champions League elimination against Arsenal in the competition's quarterfinals.

Getafe has lost three in a row, and four of its last five league games. The club from southern Madrid sits in 12th place.

The match was briefly stopped in the second half as fans from Getafe chanted “Die (Dani) Ceballos, die Ceballos.”

Celta wins again

Celta Vigo moved to seventh place by routing fifth-place Villarreal 3-0 at home with goals by Fer López, Borja Iglesias and Iago Aspas.

The victory ended a two-match losing streak for the Vigo team.

Villarreal, winless in two matches, played a man down from the 37th after Eric Bailly was sent off with a straight red card.

Williams scores early

Iñaki Williams scored five minutes into the match to give fourth-place Athletic Bilbao a 1-0 win over Las Palmas, helping the Basque Country club to open an eight-point gap above Villarreal, which remains with a game in hand.

Las Palmas, sitting in 18th place, was coming off two wins in a row after a 12-match winless streak in the league.

Alaves moved out of the relegation zone by beating ninth-place Real Sociedad 1-0 at home with a goal by Nahuel Tenaglia in the 65th.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer