MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti has eluded speaking about his future after recent reports that again linked the Real Madrid coach with a move to Brazil’s national team.

The veteran Italian manager was asked several times by reporters on Saturday at a pre-game press conference if he would leave the Spanish giant this summer, and each time he responded that he didn’t want to speak about it.

“At the end of the season we will speak about this with the club," he said more than once.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is under contract with Madrid through June 2026.

Speculation regarding his career plans has once again spiked after Madrid’s exit from the Champions League this week. Britain’s Sky Sports has reported that he will step down following the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona on April 26.

Besides the Copa del Rey, Madrid is still in the fight to defend its La Liga title and is also to play in the Club World Cup this summer.

Madrid is in second place behind Barcelona in the league. It hosts fourth-place Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Brazil has reportedly been after Ancelotti since last year as it seeks an elite coach for the 2026 World Cup. Brazil fired Dorival Júnior as coach last month.

Ancelotti is the only coach to have won the Champions League five times — three times with Madrid (2014, 2022, 2024) and twice with AC Milan (2003, 2007). He is also the only coach to have steered teams to domestic league titles in Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer