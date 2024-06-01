Spanish international Dani Carvajal scored in the 74th minute to help Real Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in the 2023-2024 Champions League Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

After a back and forth contest, Toni Kroos played in a ball from a corner kick that Carvajal headed in past Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel for just his second career goal in the competition.

Vinicius Jr. added a goal of his own in the 83rd minute to seal the win for Madrid, their second title in three years.

This is the 15th Champions League win for Los Blancos, the most in European football history.