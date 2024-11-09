MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid defender Éder Militão left the field on a stretcher after what appeared to be a serious leg injury in the first half of Saturday’s home game again Osasuna.

Militão crumbled to the ground in the rival’s area and held the back of his right knee. The 26-year-old Brazil center back pulled his jersey over his face as medics carried him off.

Militão missed most of last season after he tore his left ACL in the season opener. He returned in March and helped the team win the Champions League and Spanish league titles.

Madrid and Brazil forward Rodgryo was also injured before Militão went down. He went to the bench and had ice applied to his left leg.

