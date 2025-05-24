MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid fans bid an emotional farewell to coach Carlo Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric — the club’s most decorated figures — in their La Liga finale on Saturday.

The 65-year-old Ancelotti is taking the Brazil job after winning 15 titles in his two stints with the club. The 39-year-old Modric is not returning after winning 28 titles in 13 seasons with Madrid.

Ancelotti and Modric shed tears at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, where Madrid beat Real Sociedad 2-0 with a pair of goals from Kylian Mbappé.

“It's been a pleasure to coach this club,” Ancelotti said while speaking to the fans in a ceremony after the match. “It’s been unforgettable."

The game was stopped for a few minutes when Modric was substituted in the final minutes, and players from both sides did a guard of honor for the veteran as he left the field.

He also spoke after the match, and he and many fans teared up.

“The moment that I didn't want to arrive has arrived,” Modric said. “But it's been a long journey, a wonderful journey."

Modric received a standing ovation by the Bernabeu crowd and couldn’t hold back tears. The crowd chanted his name, and some fans held signs thanking Modric and Ancelotti.

Modric, the team captain on Saturday, hugged his teammates and then his wife and kids who waited by the sideline. He also hugged Toni Kroos, who left Madrid last season after they formed one of the greatest midfields in the club’s history.

A video was shown on the stadium videoboards with key moments by Modric. The midfielder will still play in the Club World Cup next month.

Modric helped Madrid win six European Cups, six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey and five Spanish Super Cups. He is one of only five players to have won six European Cups.

The Croatia international made 591 appearances for Madrid — eighth on the club’s all-time list — and scored 43 goals. He had been playing fewer minutes in recent seasons under Ancelotti.

Ancelotti is leaving after four mostly successful seasons in this stint, which ended on a down note as the club lost the Spanish league title and was eliminated in the Champions League.

He also coached the club from 2013-15. In total, he was in charge of Madrid in more than 350 matches and helped it win three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Spanish leagues, two Copas del Rey, three UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

Mbappé scored in the 38th and 83rd minutes to take his league-leading tally to 30, five more than Robert Lewandowski. He and Barcelona, the league champion, finish the season at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Madrid had already secured second place.

It was also a farewell for Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil, who is stepping down this summer after a mostly successful six-and-a-half-year stint in charge of the Basque Country club.

Referee Mario Melero López also was appearing in his final match.

