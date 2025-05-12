MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior has a sprained left ankle, the club said on Monday.

Vinícius was injured in the 4-3 loss at Barcelona in La Liga on Sunday. He was substituted late in the match at Montjuic Stadium.

The club said Lucas Vázquez, who was also hurt in the clasico that virtually ended Madrid's chances of winning the league, has a left thigh injury. The club also did not provide a timetable for his return.

Madrid has three league games left — against Mallorca on Wednesday, at Sevilla on Sunday and against Real Sociedad on May 25.

The club will also play in the Club World Cup next month in the United States.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer